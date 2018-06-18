Academic Minute
Entrepreneurs and Mindfulness

Entrepreneurs should look to mindfulness to help deal with the stressors of their start-ups. In today's Academic Minute, the University of La Verne's Louise Kelly details how focusing on the present moment can help keep things in perspective. Kelly is a professor of management at La Verne. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

