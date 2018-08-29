The Pulse
The Pulse: The Blackboard Ultra (Conversion) Experience

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features a look at a university's conversion from one version of Blackboard's learning management system to another. In this conversation with Rob McCunney, a colleague at University of the Sciences, Rodney P. Murray discusses how the institution switched from Blackboard Learn to Blackboard Ultra -- what went well and what didn't. 

Audio icon Download Episode (43.02 MB)

