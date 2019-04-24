Academic Minute
Elderly Inmates

How should we care for elderly inmates? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Martha Hurley says that not everyone agrees on how to tend to the needs of this population. Hurley is a professor of criminal justice at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

University of South Carolina criticized for presidential finalists who are all male

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

Study: Federal loans don't drive up medical and business school tuition

Saudi Student Admitted to U.S. University Beheaded

Instructional teams challenge tradition by dividing teaching roles

MIT and 8 other universities partner on shared digital credential infrastructure

Chapman University removes posters of 'The Birth of a Nation'

Another Small New England College on the Brink

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Back to Top