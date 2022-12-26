Academic Minute
Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles

It’s "Best Of" Week on the Academic Minute. In our fifth most listened-to segment of the year, during Cornell University College of Engineering Week, Khurram Afridi, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, examined how to charge electric cars more efficiently. Find out more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

