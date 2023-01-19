Genocides don’t begin overnight, so how can we stop them before they get started? In today’s Academic Minute, Binghamton University’s Kerry Whigham explains. Whigham is an assistant professor of genocide and mass atrocity prevention and co-director of the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention at Binghamton and author of Resonant Violence: Affect, Memory, and Activism in Post-Genocide Societies (Rutgers University Press, 2022). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.