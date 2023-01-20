Academic Minute
Boys’ and Men’s Struggles in School Reveal Systemic Inequity

The mental health of males demands closer focus. In today’s Academic Minute, Ioakim Boutakidis of California State University, Fullerton, explores how it manifests in a school setting. Boutakidis is a professor of child and adolescent studies at Cal State Fullerton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

