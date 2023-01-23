Academic Minute
The Need for Capable, Ethical Leaders

Good leaders can be hard to find. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Richmond’s Sandra J. Peart says it’s a societywide problem. Peart is dean and E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Professor in Leadership Studies at Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership Studies. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 