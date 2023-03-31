Live Updates Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years
Academic Minute
Human and Coyote Coexistence in Urban Areas

Have you heard the howl of a coyote nearby? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Wisconsin at Madison’s David Drake explores human and coyote coexistence in urban areas. Drake is a professor and extension wildlife specialist in the department of forest and wildlife ecology at the UW Madison. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

