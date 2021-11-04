Print

Long-Term Care for Student Pandemic Pains: Student Voice Compilation

Doug Lederman
November 4, 2021
 

"Long-Term Care for Student Pandemic Pains" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the print-on-demand booklet here.

On Wednesday, December 1, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of this collection. Click here to register.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of Kaplan.

Doug Lederman

