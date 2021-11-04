Title
Long-Term Care for Student Pandemic Pains: Student Voice Compilation
November 4, 2021
"Long-Term Care for Student Pandemic Pains" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the print-on-demand booklet here.
On Wednesday, December 1, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of this collection. Click here to register.
This booklet was made possible in part by the support of Kaplan.
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »