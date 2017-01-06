search
Topics
New Programs: Automotive Service Management, Health Professions, Operations Management, Film Studies, Transatlantic Affairs
January 6, 2017
- College of DuPage is starting a certificate program in automotive service management.
- Louisiana State University at Alexandria is starting a bachelor of science program in health professions.
- Rhode Island College is starting a master’s program in operations management.
- Sonoma State University is starting a master’s program in film studies.
- Tufts University is starting a master’s degree in transatlantic affairs.
Read more by
Topics
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!