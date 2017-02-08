New Presidents or Provosts: Grand Rapids CC, Holyoke CC, Southern Arkansas U Tech, U of Minnesota-Morris, U of South Carolina Upstate

Doug Lederman
February 8, 2017
  • Michelle Behr, provost, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Birmingham-Southern College, in Alabama, has been named chancellor of the University of Minnesota, Morris.
  • Brendan Kelly, vice president for university advancement at University of West Florida, has been selected as chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate.
  • Jason Morrison, vice president for academic affairs at Carl Albert State College, in Oklahoma, has been appointed chancellor of Southern Arkansas University Tech.
  • Bill Pink, vice president and dean for work force development at Grand Rapids Community College, in Michigan, has been promoted to president there.
  • Christina Royal, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Inver Hills Community College, in Minnesota, has been named president of Holyoke Community College, in Massachusetts.

Doug Lederman

