Commencement Speakers Announced: Adrian, Bard, George Washington, Maryland U of Integrative Health, Skidmore, Stanford, U Arizona, U Wisconsin Madison, Warren Wilson
February 24, 2017
- Adrian College Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan.
- Bard College: U.S. Representative John Lewis.
- George Washington University: U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.
- Maryland University of Integrative Health: Leana Wen, commissioner of health for the City of Baltimore.
- Skidmore College: Oprah Winfrey, the media figure; Ann Tisch, founder and president of the Young Women's Leadership Network; and Wes Moore, the combat veteran and youth advocate.
- St. John Fisher College: Colleen Wegman, president of Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
- Stanford University: California State Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar.
- University of Arizona: Major General Charles Frank Bolden Jr.
- University of Wisconsin at Madison: Steven Levitan, co-creator and executive producer of the comedy “Modern Family.”
- Warren Wilson College: Bill Pullman, the actor.
