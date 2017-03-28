search
New Programs: Ag Business, Community Health, Public Health, Graphic Design, Business of Fashion, Justice Studies, Business Analytics, Heritage Studies, Higher Ed Leadership
March 28, 2017
- Blackburn College is starting a bachelor of arts in agricultural business.
- Clark University is starting a master of health science in community and global health.
- Gallaudet University is starting an undergraduate major and minor in public health.
- Gardner-Webb University is starting associate and bachelor’s programs in graphic design.
- New York City College of Technology, of the City University of New York, is starting a bachelor of science in the business and technology of fashion.
- Rhode Island College is starting a master of arts in justice studies.
- University of California, Irvine, is starting a master of science in business analytics.
- University of Minnesota is starting a master's degree in heritage studies and public history.
- University of North Georgia is starting an online doctor of education program with a focus on higher education leadership.
