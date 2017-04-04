search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Agnes Scott, Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Helene Fuld Nursing, Northern Essex, Pitzer, Saint Anselm, UMass Amherst, Webster, Wesleyan, Worcester State
April 4, 2017
- Agnes Scott College: Oprah Winfrey, the entertainment executive and philanthropist.
- Arizona Christian University: Michael Farris, president and CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom.
- Heidelberg University: John Buccigross, an ESPN anchor.
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing: Hill Harper, the actor and author.
- Northern Essex Community College: Matt Noyes, NBC Boston's chief meteorologist.
- Pitzer College: Guy Raz, a host on NPR.
- Saint Anselm College: Carolyn Y. Woo, former president of Catholic Relief Services.
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.
- Webster University: General Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
- Wesleyan University: Claudia Rankine, the poet.
- Worcester State University: Joe Andruzzi, a former lineman for the New England Patriots.
