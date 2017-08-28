This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with Michael Piddock, CEO and founder of Glisser, a classroom audience response system.

In the interview with the Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Piddock discusses the platform's slide sharing, polling and other features.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed's monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.