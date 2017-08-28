The Pulse: Glisser's Audience Response Tool

By

Doug Lederman
August 28, 2017
Comments
 

This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with Michael Piddock, CEO and founder of Glisser, a classroom audience response system.

In the interview with the Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Piddock discusses the platform's slide sharing, polling and other features.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed's monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Shrinking
Humanities Job Market
A U.S. University Cuts Itself off From Cuba
Liberty's Disclosure Headache

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Cuts Could Kill Classics at Pacific Lutheran

U.S. to Restrict Visas in Four Countries

William Carey U, Fired Professor Resolve Lawsuit

U Wisconsin-Oshkosh Foundation Declares Bankruptcy

U Illinois Ends ‘War Chant’ Cheer

Academic Minute: Impact of 'Fake News' Claims

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top