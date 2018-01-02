The In-and-Out List
A look at what happened in 2017 and what’s to come in 2018 with Inside Higher Ed’s sixth annual in-and-out list.
By
January 2, 2018
Another year down, this one featuring a fair amount of higher education news. Please join with Inside Higher Ed's team of historians and futurists to reflect on the year that was, and the year that might be.
2018
Boot straps
Crosswalk
Surface
Cold showers
Juice and cheese parties
Naming gifts
Graduate student tax
Short-term Pell
Campus carry
University of Oxford
University of Toronto
Textbooks
Inclusive access
Lazy rivers
Moody's downgrades
Preparing for controversial speakers
Budgeting for controversial speakers
Antifa
Voting
Tuition hikes
DeVos the dilettante
DeVos the deregulator
Endowments
Third-party trusts
Staff love triangles
Gaslighting
Uncertainty about DACA
PLUS Loans
Private loans
Grit
Free tuition at public colleges
General education
Apprenticeships
Charles Murray
Worrying about early decision
Depending on early decision
Federal research dollars
Representative Virginia Foxx
Senator Lamar Alexander
Snowflake
Soy boy
Anxiety about tweets
Tweeting for tenure
Milo Yiannopoulos
Therapy pets
