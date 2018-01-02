Print This

The In-and-Out List

A look at what happened in 2017 and what’s to come in 2018 with Inside Higher Ed’s sixth annual in-and-out list.

By

IHE Staff
January 2, 2018
Another year down, this one featuring a fair amount of higher education news. Please join with Inside Higher Ed's team of historians and futurists to reflect on the year that was, and the year that might be.

 
2018
 
 
Boot straps
 
 
Crosswalk
Surface
 
Photo of a backpack
Cold showers
Photo of a showerhead dispensing water
 
Juice and cheese parties
 
 
Naming gifts
 
 
Graduate student tax
Short-term Pell
 
 
Campus carry
 
 
University of Oxford
University of Toronto
 
 
Textbooks
Inclusive access
 
 
Lazy rivers
Moody's downgrades
 
 
Preparing for controversial speakers
Budgeting for controversial speakers
 
 
Antifa
Voting
 
 
Tuition hikes
 
 
DeVos the dilettante
DeVos the deregulator
 
 
Endowments
Third-party trusts
 
 
Staff love triangles
 
Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University
Michael Crow
Mitch Daniels
Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University
 
Gaslighting
 
 
Uncertainty about DACA
Uncertainty about DACA
 
PLUS Loans
Private loans
 
Photo of protestors around a fire
Black bloc
Blockchain
Photo of vertical computer code against a blue background
 
Grit
 
 
Free tuition at public colleges
 
 
General education
Apprenticeships
 
Protesters holding signs saying "No Hate Here"
Charles Murray
Students at Howard University protest a speech by former FBI director James Comey
 
Worrying about early decision
Depending on early decision
 
 
Federal research dollars
 
 
Representative Virginia Foxx
Senator Lamar Alexander
 
Cover of "Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance
Hillbilly Elegy
The Female Persuasion
Cover of "The Female Persuasion," by Meg Wolitzer
 
Snowflake
Soy boy
 
 
Anxiety about tweets
Tweeting for tenure
 
 
Milo Yiannopoulos
Image of students with a light-colored dog
Therapy pets
Security camera image of cat banned from Macalester College library

