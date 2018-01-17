New Presidents or Provosts: Castleton U, Columbia Basin College, Indiana U-Purdue U Fort Wayne, Middle Tennessee State U, Nipissing U, Saint Mary's College (Ind.), U of California San Diego, U of Mississippi, U of Virginia, WGU Texas
January 17, 2018
- Mark Byrnes, interim provost at Middle Tennessee State University, has been appointed provost and chief academic officer there.
- Ronald Elsenbaumer, special adviser to the president at the University of Texas at Arlington, has been selected as chancellor of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.
- Steven E. Johnson, senior vice president and chief operating officer at the Texas Association of Community Colleges, has been chosen as chancellor of WGU Texas.
- Nancy Nekvasil, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Saint Mary's College, in Indiana, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- James Ryan, dean of the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of the University of Virginia.
- Karen Scolforo, president of Central Penn College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Castleton University, in Vermont.
- Elizabeth H. Simmons, associate provost for faculty and academic staff development and dean of Lyman Briggs College at Michigan State University, has been selected as executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of California, San Diego.
- Arja Vainio-Mattila, dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences and professor of political science at Cape Breton University, in Nova Scotia, has been appointed as provost and vice president academic and research at Nipissing University, in Ontario.
- Noel E. Wilkin, interim provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Mississippi, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Rebekah Woods, provost at Jackson College, in Michigan, has been chosen as president of Columbia Basin College, in Washington.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Presidents & Chancellors jobs
- Chancellor, Methodist College
- Methodist College - Peoria
- Presidents & Chancellors jobs
- President
- Marymount University - Arlington
- Presidents & Chancellors jobs
- President
- University of Northern Colorado - Greeley
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!