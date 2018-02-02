New Presidents or Provosts: Fort Hays State U, Iowa State U, Marian U, Mississippi Valley State U, U of California-Riverside, U of Melbourne, U of New Mexico
February 2, 2018
- Jerryl Briggs, acting president and former executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mississippi Valley State University, has been named president on a permanent basis.
- Cynthia K. Larive, interim provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Riverside, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Duncan Maskell, senior pro vice chancellor (planning and resources) at the University of Cambridge, in Britain, has been chosen as vice chancellor at the University of Melbourne, in Australia.
- Tisa Mason, president of Valley City State University, in North Dakota, has been selected as president of Fort Hays State University, in Kansas.
- Russel Mayer, vice president for academic affairs at Marian University, in Wisconsin, has been promoted to provost there.
- Garnett S. Stokes, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Missouri at Columbia, has been chosen as president of the University of New Mexico.
- Wendy Wintersteen, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of the Iowa Agriculture and Home Economics Experiment Station at Iowa State University, has been promoted to president there.
