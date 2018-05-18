Commencement Speakers Announced: George Washington, Johnson & Wales, Morton
May 18, 2018
- George Washington University: Marcia McNutt, president of National Academy of Sciences.
- Johnson & Wales University: Laura Freid, president of the Maine College of Art, and others.
- Morton College: Doug Bruno, head women's basketball coach at DePaul University.
