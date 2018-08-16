Print This

Newly Tenured… at Agnes Scott, DePaul, Winthrop

Scott Jaschik
August 16, 2018
Agnes Scott College

  • Jennifer Larimore, biology
  • Robin Morris, history

DePaul University

  • Enrico Au-Yeung, mathematical sciences
  • Shayna Connelly, cinematic arts
  • Sarah Connolly, health sciences
  • Sonya Crabtree-Nelson, social work
  • Maria DeMoya, communication
  • Ben Epstein, political science
  • Wendy Epstein, law
  • Maria Ferrera, social work
  • Andrew Gallan, marketing
  • Stan Chu Ilo, Catholic studies
  • Jalene LaMontagne, biological sciences
  • Karl Liechty, mathematical sciences
  • Enid Montague, computing
  • Lisa Mahoney, history of art and architecture
  • Eric Norstrom, biological sciences
  • John Psathas, cinematic arts
  • Alexander Rasin, computing
  • Brad Riddell, cinematic arts
  • Rachel Scott, anthropology
  • Carolina Sternberg, Latin American and Latino studies
  • Lisa Thomas, hospitality leadership
  • Nicholas Thomas, hospitality leadership

Winthrop University

  • Maria Aysa-Lastra, sociology
  • Eric Birgbauer, biology
  • Tara Collins, psychology
  • Amanda Hiner, English
  • Stacy Davidson, fine arts
  • Jeffrey McEvoy, music
  • Sarah Reiland, psychology
  • Meg Schriffen, dance
  • William Schulte, mass communication

