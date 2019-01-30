Shutdown deal doesn't mean end of uncertainty for research universities

The Shutdown's Lingering Effects on Research
Top officials at research institutions make case for long-term funding deal and say the effects of the shutdown will last for weeks or months.
The longest-ever federal shutdown may be over, putting a stop to financial bleeding for many research universities covering the costs of ongoing research, but colleges across the country aren't declaring victory.
The deal reached between congressional Democrats and the White House last week means at least a three-week reprieve from the shutdown. But it's not yet clear whether lawmakers will reach a new spending deal for agencies like the National Science Foundation or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or pass another continuing resolution.
And the impact of the standoff will likely linger for institutions that rely on federal support for their research enterprises.
"We're going to feel the effects of this shutdown for many months," said David Conover, vice president for research and innovation at the University of Oregon, at a meeting Monday of research vice presidents at the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. “I worry mostly about our youngest faculty who are on the tenure track and their career depends in part on their ability to attract federal funding. When there's such a huge delay that is really going to last for months in terms of impact, it's really hard to put it into numbers.”
Officials from more than a dozen institutions visited Capitol Hill for meetings with lawmakers and their staffs. And the uncertainty over federal funding promised to be a top issue in those discussions.
The shutdown means reviews of new grant proposals at federal agencies are delayed for at least a month, and likely more. And it resulted in delayed selection for graduate research fellowships at NSF. That means careers of younger scientists are negatively affected, along with progress on potential research advances.
Sandra Brown, vice chancellor for research at University of California, San Diego, said the shutdown has taken a toll on the morale of graduate students and postdocs.
“This is part of the long-term impact for the U.S.,” said Brown, who chairs the APLU’s Council of Research.
For institutions themselves, the open-ended shutdown posed questions about how long they could fund research on their own. Universities typically put up their own money to pay for investigations and then invoice federal agencies. While the shutdown was ongoing, they burned through millions of their own funds to keep labs open.
The University of Virginia spent about $2.6 million over the past month to back research supported by NSF. The University of Maryland Baltimore County spent about $3 million.
The federal government should reimburse those funds now. But there would have been "truly great consequences" on those institutions' finances if the shutdown lasted another week, said Cynthia Sagers, vice president of research at Arizona State University, as the capacity of colleges to shoulder the cost of research enterprises without affecting other operations would be pushed to the limit.
And the uncertainty over funding has hampered long-term planning for scientific projects, top officials said. During the shutdown, resources that would have been used to recruit new graduate students were directed to those already pursuing work on campus, said Melur Ramasubramanian, vice president for research at the University of Virginia.
"Priorities have shifted to a short-term, immediate focus," he said.
Congressional lawmakers passed and sent to the president's desk spending bills for most federal agencies last year. But they didn't pass legislation to fund a quarter of agencies, including NSF, NASA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture before a December deadline -- largely because of a standoff over money for a border wall. Numbers negotiated at the end of last year would boost NSF spending by nearly 4 percent, to $8.075 billion. That's less than what APLU had recommended to Congress but much more than the $7.47 billion requested by the White House. Even if a deal is reached soon to resolve the border security fight, however, the stalemate will have long-term effects.
With the shutdown over, those top research leaders are counseling patience with academics on campus hoping to make contact with officials at agencies that back their work.
"Imagine how many people want to talk to each program officer," said Conover.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal
Institutions experiment with shorter online courses as audience diversifies
New study says graduate students' mental health is a "crisis"
Professor Apologizes for Comments on ‘Test Anxiety’
Author talks fraternity hazing and stamping it out in upcoming book
The high price of online learning at Colorado's rural community colleges
Academe should not police international students' speech (opinion)
Shutdown deal doesn't mean end of uncertainty for research universities
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!