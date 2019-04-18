Colleges announce commencement speakers

Commencement Speakers Announced: Converse, Franklin & Marshall, Northeastern Illinois, Pacific Lutheran, School of Art Institute Chicago, Shaw, Thiel, Tuskegee, U Maine Fort Kent, U Rhode Island, U Rio Grande, U San Francisco
- Converse College: Carla Harris, vice chair and managing director at Morgan Stanley.
- Franklin & Marshall College: Rahel Nardos, director of global health for Oregon Health and Science University’s department of obstetrics and gynecology.
- Northeastern Illinois University: Maria Woltjen, the activist, lawyer and immigration law scholar.
- Pacific Lutheran University: Michelle Long, a vice chair of the university's Board of Regents
- School of the Art Institute of Chicago: Mierle Laderman Ukeles, the artist.
- Shaw University: Everette Taylor, the marketing executive and public speaker.
- Thiel College: Bill Strickland, Manchester Bidwell founder and executive chairman.
- Tuskegee University: Loretta Lynch, the former U.S. attorney general.
- University of Maine at Fort Kent: Carrie Hessler-Radelet, president and CEO of Project Concern International.
- University of Rhode Island: Patrick Kennedy, former member of Congress.
- University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College: Don Thomas, an astronaut.
- University of San Francisco: Nadine Burke Harris, surgeon general of California; and others.
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
