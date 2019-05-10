Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Bloomfield, Cal State Los Angeles, Colby, College of Holy Cross, Dominican, Franklin Pierce, Juilliard, Lasell, MassArt, North Carolina Central, Saint Anselm, Texas Tech

By

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2019
Comments
 
  • Bloomfield College: Ras J. Baraka, the mayor of Newark, N.J.; and Margaret H. Marshall, the chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.
  • California State University at Los Angeles: Antonia Hernández, president and chief executive officer of the California Community Foundation.
  • Colby College: David E. Kelley, the television writer.
  • College of the Holy Cross: Jane McAuliffe, senior adviser to the librarian of Congress.
  • Dominican College, in New York: Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York.
  • Franklin Pierce: Jamie Trowbridge, president and CEO of Yankee Publishing.
  • Juilliard School: Camille Zamora, the co-founder and co-executive director of Sing for Hope.
  • Lasell College: U.S. representative Joseph Kennedy III.
  • Massachusetts College of Art and Design: Elizabeth Lowrey, director of interior architecture at Elkus Manfredi Architects.
  • North Carolina Central University: North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley; and the Reverend William J. Barber II, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church.
  • Saint Anselm College: Robert K. Weiler, an executive vice president of Oracle Corporation.
  • Texas Tech University: Susan Graham, the opera singer; and Barry Lopez, the author and essayist.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Discount Rates Hit Record Highs
‘Long-Standing Pattern of Behavior’
Dragging a President Into Court

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Academic Minute: Female Chief Financial Officers

How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That

‘Snow-mencement’ at University of Colorado at Boulder

Finalist for Higher Ed Post Edited Neo-Confederate Magazine

Stratford University to Close 3 Campuses

Ohio Mulls Dropping Aid Eligibility for WGU Ohio

Popular Right Now

NACUBO report shows tuition-discounting trend continuing unabated

Harvard revokes emeritus status and retirement privileges from professor who harassed women for deca

Judge demands Michigan president appear for sexual misconduct lawsuit hearing

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Technology can help address accessibility challenges, but many say it's an incomplete solution

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

‘Snow-mencement’ at University of Colorado at Boulder

How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

Back to Top