Commencement Speakers Announced: Agnes Scott, Beloit, Grinnell, Kalamazoo, New England Institute of Technology, Phoenix, Touro Osteopathic, U Illinois Chicago, U Maryland University College, Washington & Jefferson, Wesleyan, Westchester CC, Xavier

Scott Jaschik
May 13, 2019
  • Agnes Scott College: Jordan Casteel, the artist.
  • Beloit College: Ruth Hamilton, a lawyer at the Criminal Defense Practice at the Bronx Defenders.
  • Grinnell College: Amy Tan, the author.
  • Kalamazoo College: Ken Elzinga, the Robert C. Taylor Professor of Economics at the University of Virginia.
  • New England Institute of Technology: Chris Herren, a former Boston Celtics star.
  • Phoenix College: Cece Peniston, the singer.
  • Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine: Clinton E. Adams, president and CEO of Rocky Vista University.
  • University of Illinois at Chicago: Aleksandar Hemon, the journalist; and others.
  • University of Maryland University College: U.S. representative Jamie Raskin; and others.
  • Washington & Jefferson College: Alexa Hirschfeld, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Post.
  • Wesleyan University: Saidiya Hartman, a professor of English and comparative literature and women’s and gender studies at Columbia University.
  • Westchester Community College, of the State University of New York: Larry D. Woodard, a business leader.
  • Xavier University of Louisiana: The three physicians who co-authored Pulse of Perseverance, Pierre Johnson, Maxime Madhere and Joseph Semien.

