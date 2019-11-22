November 22, 2019
- Augustana University, in South Dakota, is starting an M.B.A.
- Daemen College has started business specializations in social entrepreneurship and operations and supply chain management.
- McDaniel College is starting new majors in actuarial science, applied mathematics, biochemistry, biomedical science, criminal justice, health sciences, marketing and writing and publishing.
- Nevada State College is starting a master's degree in speech pathology.
- State University of New York at Cortland is starting an M.S. in athletic training.
