Colleges send their best wishes -- and hopes for a (much) better 2021.
Many colleges send holiday wishes every year. In 2020, an extremely difficult year for all colleges, several institutions reflected on what they had to do without in their greetings.
At the College of New Jersey, Roscoe (the mascot) had to face a semester alone.
A similar theme was used at Florida Gulf Coast University, featuring Azul, the university's mascot.
The University of North Carolina at Asheville has more students on campus (and also students studying online), and it worked them into its video.
At Manhattan College, the spirit of Christmas was the focus of its holiday video.
Hanukkah was also celebrated -- with notes of Zoom meetings -- by the Maccabeats (of Yeshiva University).
We wish all of our readers happy holidays -- and some downtime -- over the next few weeks. And here's hoping for a better 2021!
