Topics
New Programs: Social Justice, Talent Management, Creative Writing, Business, Intercultural Studies, Sports Management, Nursing, Oceanography
March 22, 2021
- Albany Law School is starting a social justice concentration for students in the J.D. program.
- Clark University is starting a master's program in talent management and human resources.
- Diné College is starting a B.F.A. that will focus on creative writing.
- Hesston College is starting a bachelor of arts in business management.
- Palm Beach Atlantic University is starting an online master of arts in intercultural studies.
- St. John Fisher College is starting an online M.S. in sport management.
- University of Charleston, in West Virginia, is starting a master of science in nursing.
- University of Rhode Island is starting an online master's of oceanography.
