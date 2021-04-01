Print

Tenure Awarded… at Cuesta, U of Findlay, U of Maine

By

Scott Jaschik
April 1, 2021
 

Cuesta College

  • Shelby Burnett, mathematics
  • Kelli Gottlieb, physical sciences
  • Jenel Guadagno, athletics
  • Zachary McKiernan, social sciences
  • Erich Tucker, languages and communication

University of Findlay

  • Megan Adams, communication
  • Lindsey Buddelmeyer, occupational therapy
  • Jacob Burmeister, psychology
  • Kim Lichtveld, environmental, safety and occupational health management
  • Mary Munger, education
  • Jamie O’Brien, physical therapy
  • Shantanu Rao, pharmaceutical sciences
  • Nathan Tice, chemistry

University of Maine

  • Alicia Cruz-Uribe, petrology and mineralogy
  • Adam Daigneault, forest, conservation and recreation policy
  • Ryan Dippre, English
  • C. Matt Graham, management information systems
  • Caitlin Howell, bioengineering
  • Elizabeth Hufnagel, science education
  • Kimberly Huguenard, ocean and marine engineering
  • Anil Kizhakkepurakkal, forest operations
  • Sally Molloy, genomics
  • Christopher Nightingale, physical education and athletic training
  • Jennifer Perry, food microbiology
  • Aaron Putnam, earth sciences
  • Juan Romero, animal nutrition
  • Deborah Rooks-Ellis, special education
  • Deborah Saber, nursing
  • Thomas Schwartz, chemical engineering
  • Carly Sponarski, human dimensions of wildlife and fisheries conservation

