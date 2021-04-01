April 1, 2021
Cuesta College
- Shelby Burnett, mathematics
- Kelli Gottlieb, physical sciences
- Jenel Guadagno, athletics
- Zachary McKiernan, social sciences
- Erich Tucker, languages and communication
University of Findlay
- Megan Adams, communication
- Lindsey Buddelmeyer, occupational therapy
- Jacob Burmeister, psychology
- Kim Lichtveld, environmental, safety and occupational health management
- Mary Munger, education
- Jamie O’Brien, physical therapy
- Shantanu Rao, pharmaceutical sciences
- Nathan Tice, chemistry
University of Maine
- Alicia Cruz-Uribe, petrology and mineralogy
- Adam Daigneault, forest, conservation and recreation policy
- Ryan Dippre, English
- C. Matt Graham, management information systems
- Caitlin Howell, bioengineering
- Elizabeth Hufnagel, science education
- Kimberly Huguenard, ocean and marine engineering
- Anil Kizhakkepurakkal, forest operations
- Sally Molloy, genomics
- Christopher Nightingale, physical education and athletic training
- Jennifer Perry, food microbiology
- Aaron Putnam, earth sciences
- Juan Romero, animal nutrition
- Deborah Rooks-Ellis, special education
- Deborah Saber, nursing
- Thomas Schwartz, chemical engineering
- Carly Sponarski, human dimensions of wildlife and fisheries conservation
