New Presidents or Provosts: Chippewa Valley Technical College, Lamar Institute of Technology, U of Hull, U of Pittsburgh–Bradford/Titusville, Vanguard U

By

Doug Lederman
September 9, 2022
  • Rick Esch, interim president of the Bradford and Titusville campuses of the University of Pittsburgh, has been named president of both campuses on a permanent basis.
  • Ryan T. Hartwig, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences and professor of communication at Colorado Christian University, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs and provost at Vanguard University, in California.
  • Lynette Livingston, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Chippewa Valley Technical College, in Wisconsin, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Dave Petley, vice president for innovation at the University of Sheffield, in Britain, has been named vice chancellor at the University of Hull, also in Britain.
  • Sidney E. Valentine, chief academic and student services officer at South Florida State College, has been chosen as president of Lamar Institute of Technology, in Texas.

