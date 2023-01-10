New Presidents or Provosts: Berea College, California State U–Northridge, Kennesaw State U, McGill U, Prairie View A&M U, San José State U, Tufts U, U of Nebraska–Omaha
January 10, 2023
- Ni (Phil) He, vice provost of faculty diversity at Northeastern University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
- Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
- Sunil Kumar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, has been named president of Tufts University, in Massachusetts.
- Tomikia P. LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success at Virginia Commonwealth University, has been chosen as president of Prairie View A&M University, in Texas.
- Cheryl L. Nixon, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fort Lewis College, in Colorado, has been named president of Berea College, in Kentucky.
- H. Deep Saini, president and vice chancellor of Dalhousie University, in Nova Scotia, has been selected as principal and vice chancellor at McGill University, in Quebec.
- Kathy Schwaig, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Kennesaw State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of Texas A&M University at San Antonio, has been chosen as president of San José State University, in California.
