New Presidents or Provosts: Berea College, California State U–Northridge, Kennesaw State U, McGill U, Prairie View A&M U, San José State U, Tufts U, U of Nebraska–Omaha

By

Doug Lederman
January 10, 2023
  • Ni (Phil) He, vice provost of faculty diversity at Northeastern University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
  • Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
  • Sunil Kumar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, has been named president of Tufts University, in Massachusetts.
  • Tomikia P. LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success at Virginia Commonwealth University, has been chosen as president of Prairie View A&M University, in Texas.
  • Cheryl L. Nixon, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fort Lewis College, in Colorado, has been named president of Berea College, in Kentucky.
  • H. Deep Saini, president and vice chancellor of Dalhousie University, in Nova Scotia, has been selected as principal and vice chancellor at McGill University, in Quebec.
  • Kathy Schwaig, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Kennesaw State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of Texas A&M University at San Antonio, has been chosen as president of San José State University, in California.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Bryan Kohberger, a white man with short dark hair, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. A woman with long blond hair is next to him with her back to the camera.
When a Criminology Student
Turns Criminal
A view of Manhattanville's Purchase, N.Y., campus through a fish-eye lens.
An ‘Ax Falling’ at Manhattanville
President Biden, an older white man with white hair, at a microphone, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man wearing glasses.
HEROES Act at Center of Debt-Relief Legal Fight

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Mizzou Won’t Punish Student for Racist Snapchat

UW Madison Scholar Resigns Amid Ancestry Scandal

New Hope Center Report on the ‘College SNAP Gap’

Foxx Wins Chair of House Ed and Workforce Committee

Academic Freedom Alliance Opposes Divisive Concepts Bans

Cultural Survival Happens One Word at a Time: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 