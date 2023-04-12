You have /5 articles left.
- Ann Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as president of Portland State University, in Oregon.
- Cheryl A. McConnell, interim president and provost and chief academic officer at Saint Joseph’ University, in Pennsylvania, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
- Aparna Dileep-Nageswaran Palmer, vice president at Front Range Community College, in Colorado, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Alaska–Southeast.
- Stuart Rayfield, vice chancellor for leadership and institutional development at the University System of Georgia, has been named president of Columbus State University, in Georgia.
- Laura Rosenbury, dean of the law school at the University of Florida, has been appointed president of Barnard College, in New York.
- Sarah Vordtriede-Patton, founding dean of the School of Natural Sciences & Mathematics at Columbia College, in Missouri, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Quincy University, in Illinois.
