Sherman (Sherm) Bloomer, associate vice president of budget and resource planning at Oregon State University, has been named chancellor and dean of Oregon State’s Cascades campus.

Christy L. Brown, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, has been chosen as president of Alverno College, also in Wisconsin.

John Coleman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus, has been selected as vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Kathleen (Kat) Linaker, vice president of academics at Western Technical College, in Wisconsin, has been appointed president of Riverland Community College, in Minnesota.

Rhonda Phillips, dean of the John Martinson Honors College at Purdue University, in Indiana, has been chosen as president of Chatham University, in Pennsylvania.

Brian Yontz, interim provost and professor of education at Wittenberg University, in Ohio, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Abbey Zink, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Slippery Rock University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Cloud State University, in Minnesota.

