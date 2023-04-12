You have /5 articles left.
Harvard University announced a $300 million gift on Tuesday.
The funds, from business leader and philanthropist Kenneth C. Griffin, will support the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, which will be renamed in Griffin’s honor.
Counting the most recent gift, Griffin has given Harvard more than $500 million.
