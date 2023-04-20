You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The union representing police officers at Duquesne University reached an agreement with the institution Tuesday to end a strike that started Monday, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

No details were released on the agreement, which must be approved by the union’s members. But issues that led to the strike included wages, retirement, health care and seniority.

Members were expected to be at work Wednesday.