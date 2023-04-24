You have /5 articles left.
States that have enacted abortion bans saw a 10.5 percent drop in applicants for obstetrics and gynecology residencies in 2023 from the previous year, according to new data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, The Washington Post reported.

“Everybody is saying they knew this would happen, but this is concerning,” said Atul Grover, who leads the association’s Research and Action Institute to examine the most pressing issues affecting American health care. He has a message to policy makers: “You may be discouraging some of the best candidates from coming to your state to train.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man with glasses and a salt-and-pepper goatee, wears a blue suit at a House budget hearing.
Government Student Aid Policy
House Debt Plan Would Mean Higher Ed Spending Cuts

The Education Department could have to cut anywhere from 8 to 23 percent out of its budget under the House Republican

