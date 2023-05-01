You have /5 articles left.
Seven nursing professors have recently quit their jobs at Henderson State University to protest budget cuts, THV News reported.
The Arkansas university has declared financial exigency.
“Change is hard, and on a college campus where the majority of changes are people, there’s an understandable reaction,” Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said. “Fear, anxiety, hurt, and sometimes anger.”
