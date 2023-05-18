You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Federation of Teachers of Bucks County Community College recently voted no confidence in the president of the Pennsylvania institution, The Bucks Courier Times reported. The news outlet said the union’s vote on Felicia Ganther was announced at a Board of Trustees meeting last week.

Ganther has led the college for almost two years. Some instructors and staff members defended her during the board meeting. They argued the vote only represented a third of faculty members, not the feelings of employees campuswide, according to the Courier Times. Some of Ganther’s defenders praised her for boosting dwindling enrollment.

Aubria Nance, dean of enrollment services, told trustees that enrollment is expected to rise about 14 percent in the fall. Current enrollment for the 2022–23 academic year is 9,618 full- and part-time students, not including summer registrants, down from 10,460 students in 2021–22, the newspaper reported.

John Sheridan, president of the union, told trustees that Ganther hasn’t been as collaborative as faculty members hoped.

“The faculty wants nothing more than for BCCC to survive and thrive under collaborative working conditions,” he said. “Unfortunately while we appreciate what the president has done in public relations, we do not see such working conditions happening under the current administration.”

Board of Trustees chair Thomas Jennings said Ganther is up for a performance review in June and has another year left on her contract. The board is also reviewing the college’s finances as it plans to adopt a budget for the 2023–24 academic year in June.