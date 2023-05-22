You have /5 articles left.
Many students and faculty members are criticizing the denial of tenure to Patricia Lopez by Dartmouth College, The Boston Globe reported.

Students describe her as exceptionally caring. Faculty colleagues describe her scholarship as excellent. Many professors have published statements of support for Lopez. And many note that Lopez is especially valuable as a minority woman.

The denial was in the department of geography. Lopez declined to comment.

A Dartmouth spokesperson declined to comment on Lopez’s case. But she stressed that full-time faculty members are the key players in the tenure process.

