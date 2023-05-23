You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Texas House of Representatives voted Friday to fund community colleges based on how many of their students graduate with a degree or certificate or transfer to a four-year university, The Texas Tribune reported. Currently, community colleges are largely funded based on the number of hours students spend in a classroom.

The Senate has already approved a bill with few differences from the House plan and is expected to agree to the House version of the bill.