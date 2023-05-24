You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Texas Legislature has passed a bill to ensure the University of Texas at Austin would not have to completely change how it selects its freshman classes, The Texas Tribune reported.

Current law requires the university to admit 75 percent of its students from those in the top 6 percent of their classes in Texas high schools.

Under current law, the admissions process at UT Austin would be void if the university no longer considers race in admissions, as it does for the remaining 25 percent of slots. The new bill, passed by the Texas Senate and House, would remove that requirement. So the Supreme Court could invalidate affirmative action without forcing UT Austin to come up with a new admissions system.