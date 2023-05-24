You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Texas Legislature has passed a bill to ensure the University of Texas at Austin would not have to completely change how it selects its freshman classes, The Texas Tribune reported.

Current law requires the university to admit 75 percent of its students from those in the top 6 percent of their classes in Texas high schools.

Under current law, the admissions process at UT Austin would be void if the university no longer considers race in admissions, as it does for the remaining 25 percent of slots. The new bill, passed by the Texas Senate and House, would remove that requirement. So the Supreme Court could invalidate affirmative action without forcing UT Austin to come up with a new admissions system.

Most Popular

Next Story

A group of graduates in silhouette tosses their caps into the air against a blue sky.
Students
Advice for the Class of 2023

Listen more than you speak. Cut yourself some slack. Don’t become numb to suffering.

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report