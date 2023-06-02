You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has ruled that Speech First, an organization devoted to promoting free speech and other civil rights on U.S. college campuses, did not have standing to challenge Virginia Tech on its bias-incident policies.

In Speech First v. Sands, et al., the organization took issue specifically with Virginia Tech’s Bias Incident Response Team (BIRT), to which students can be reported for any “expression made against a person or group” that the university deems motivated by bias, and the Informational Activities Policy, which regulates the solicitation of signatures and the distribution of informational literature on campus.

Speech First initially sued Virginia Tech in April 2021, alleging that those and other policies violated students’ First Amendment rights and limited free speech.

Most Popular

The District Court granted a partial injunction, agreeing that Virginia Tech’s computer use policy, which prohibits users on the university network from promoting “intimidation, harassment and unwarranted annoyance,” was too vague to be enforced and likely violated the First Amendment. Otherwise, the court denied preliminary relief.

In January 2022, Speech First appealed the ruling on the BIRT and Informational Activities policies. The Appeals Court ruled 2 to 1 to affirm the lower court’s ruling that Speech First had no standing, in part because “its members had suffered no injury in fact.”

Next Story

Illustration: Students in five or six groups engaging in a variety of learning activities
Opinion
Career Advice Teaching
Unlocking Students’ Experiential Intelligence

Helping students tap into the assets gained from their lived experience helps them develop essential mind-sets and ab

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Found In

Free Speech

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report