A Fresno City College instructor and former basketball coach was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to shoot staff members and students this summer, ABC30 News reported.

The physical education instructor, Edward Madec, threatened to shoot and kill the chancellor of the State Center Community College District in an Aug. 15 lecture. Madec also allegedly talked about shooting students, according to a notice from the community college district police department. He was put on administrative leave and investigated by police after several students reported his comments.

Madec has since paid his bail and has been released from Fresno County Jail. Community college district police officials described him as a potential danger to students and employees and urged anyone who sees him on campus to report his presence to police.

“With Mr. Madec's release and with the gravity of the threats he allegedly made, the SCCCD Police Department is deeply concerned that the alleged suspect may pose a serious and ongoing threat to Fresno City College students and staff,” the notice read. “If you encounter Edward Madec on the FCC campus, we strongly urge you not to confront him … Your safety and that of the college community are of paramount importance.”

Madec was previously put on administrative leave in 2020, when he served as the men’s basketball coach, after the team reportedly violated multiple bylaws.