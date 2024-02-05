You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A University of Iowa crisis hotline, which was launched two years ago to support students, expanded its services in January to include faculty, staff and postdoctoral researchers, according to The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.

The university works with CommUnity Crisis Services to administer the service, which reached 382 students in its first year of operations and 580 in its second. There will be no additional cost to expand the resource.

UI community members can reach the hotline via phone, text or online chat; the line also coordinates transportation and in-person services when needed, including connecting employees with UI Employee Assistance Program, an existing short-term mental health service.