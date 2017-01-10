Amherst Acts on Probe of Cross-Country Team

Amherst College announced Monday that it has imposed suspensions on some but not all members of the men's cross-country team. The actions follow reports -- confirmed by the college -- that some members of the team engaged in offensive online communication, denigrating some students and groups of individuals. The investigation confirmed that some team members had substantial involvement, others minimal involvement and others none at all. As a result, "several individuals" were suspended from the team, for lengths of time ranging from three athletic contests to the rest of their time at the college. All team members must go through an educational program.