Title

Amherst Acts on Probe of Cross-Country Team

By

Scott Jaschik
January 10, 2017
Comments
 

Amherst College announced Monday that it has imposed suspensions on some but not all members of the men's cross-country team. The actions follow reports -- confirmed by the college -- that some members of the team engaged in offensive online communication, denigrating some students and groups of individuals. The investigation confirmed that some team members had substantial involvement, others minimal involvement and others none at all. As a result, "several individuals" were suspended from the team, for lengths of time ranging from three athletic contests to the rest of their time at the college. All team members must go through an educational program.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Compassion Is No Substitute for Competence
Swimming Against the Current
Be Wary of the Details

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“Mom Always Liked You Best!”
Keeping Your Brand Campaign Fresh
Keeping Your Brand Campaign Fresh
How to Scale the Liberal Arts
Grading Contract Journey Part II: Fiction Writing
Islands of Innovation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top