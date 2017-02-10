Runaway Bus Driver Abandons Team

Not only did Saint Louis University's men's basketball team lose a game at St. Bonaventure University, but the visitors lost their bus, CBS and the Associated Press reported. The bus driver, apparently intoxicated, took off with the bus and was not caught until the bus was 40 miles away. Saint Louis team members posted to Twitter photographs of themselves hanging out while the search was on for their bus.

Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1 — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017