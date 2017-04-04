Title

For-Profit Westech College Shutters Abruptly

By

Paul Fain
April 4, 2017
Westech College, a for-profit college with three campuses in Southern California, shut down this week citing financial issues, the Los Angeles Times reported. The abrupt closure, which surprised students, was related to the U.S. Department of Education apparently sanctioning the college with its heightened cash monitoring penalty over concerns about a "lack of financial and administrative capability."

The trade college offered two-year degrees and certificates in computer systems, HVAC technology, veterinary assistance and other programs. It is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

