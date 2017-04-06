No-Confidence Vote Disputed at Howard

The chairman of Howard University's Faculty Senate says the senate has voted no confidence in the institution's administrators, but other senators contest the vote's legitimacy.

Senators voted no confidence in President Wayne A. I. Frederick and Provost Anthony Wutoh on Friday, Faculty Senate Chairman Taft Broome told The Washington Post. The vote came amid concerns about a lack of transparency, financial difficulties and leadership at the historically black university in Washington.

But the chairman of Howard's Afro-American studies department, Greg Carr, said the vote was not on a meeting agenda and that many faculty members left the Friday meeting before the vote. He questioned whether procedures had been properly followed.

The chairman of Howard's Board of Trustees has also backed the current president and administration as honest, transparent and accountable.