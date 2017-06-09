search
Title
Academic Minute: Family Leave Policies
June 9, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Marie Gould Harper, professor of management in the American Public University School of Business, examines President Trump’s plan for family leave and whether we should look to other sources for this benefit. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
