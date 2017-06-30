Hungary’s Higher Ed Law Ensnares U.S. College

A Maryland liberal arts college held negotiations last week with members of Governor Larry Hogan’s cabinet and Hungarian diplomats to hammer out an agreement to keep its campus in Budapest open, The Baltimore Sun reported.

McDaniel College, which has a 23-year-old campus in Budapest, has to reach such an agreement under the terms of a new Hungarian higher education law. The passage of that law, in April, was widely seen as an attack on Central European University, an American-accredited institution in Budapest that was founded by the liberal financier George Soros.

The terms of the law require that foreign universities with campuses in Hungary also have campuses in their home countries -- which McDaniel does but CEU doesn’t -- and that they be governed by an agreement between the Hungarian and U.S. governments. McDaniel President Roger Casey told the newspaper that a final written agreement between Hungary and Maryland is imminent.

"I never imagined that as a small-college president I would be dealing with diplomatic relations," Casey is quoted as saying.