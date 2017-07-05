Politically Connected Hires at UMass Boston

At least seven people with connections to state government have been hired by the University of Massachusetts at Boston in the last 18 months, at a time when the university has been facing a large deficit, The Boston Globe reported. The seven people earn combined salaries of nearly $1 million. "The hires underscore UMass’s reputation as a place where the politically connected of Beacon Hill can land a job with a single phone call," the Globe reported. "It’s an attractive place to work in part because the UMass system is part of the state retirement system, so state employees can continue to earn toward their pensions, which are based on their three highest years of pay and their number of years of service."

A campus spokesman said that all of the hires are based on merit, and that government service does not advance or disqualify a job applicant's chances of being hired.